Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder: PFUJ announces black day on Nov 30

KARACHI: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced to observe black day against the lack of arrest of slain senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murderers, ARY News reported.

On November 20, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) organized countrywide protest rallies and demonstrations against the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mehr.

In Karachi, journalists from all over Sindh gathered at Karachi Press Club and marched towards the CM House to register their protest against the failure of the authorities to arrest the main culprit even after three months.

The demonstrators raised slogans against the caretaker Sindh government and demanded immediate arrest of culprits.

The PFUJ’s Federal Executive Committee (FEC) in its meeting held at Abbottabad from November 3 to 5 had decided to stage a countrywide protest against the murder of Jan Mohammad Mehr. The FEC also constituted the action committee in Sindh under the chairmanship of PFUJ’s former secretary general, Mazhar Abbas.

Senior journalist and Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur bureau chief had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office in Sukkur