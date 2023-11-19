Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder: PFUJ announces nationwide protests

KARACHI: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced nationwide protests against the lack of arrest of slain senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murderers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt said that the journalist unions will organise protest rallies across Pakistan and wave black flags in press clubs. The central protest rally and sit-in will be held in Karachi, he added.

The central protest rally will be attended by journalist unions and civil society leaders of Sindh.

Afzal Butt detailed that the central rally will start from Karachi Press Club at 3:00 pm and conclude at Sindh Chief Minister’s House where the journalist would stage a sit-in.

Senior journalist and Kawish Television Network (KTN) Sukkur bureau chief had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office in Sukkur.