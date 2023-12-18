Janhvi Kapoor reveals her biggest regret in life, and it’s about her late mother Sridevi

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor speaks up on her biggest regret in life after the death of her mother, celebrated film star Sridevi.

During a recent outing, star kid Janhvi Kapoor confessed that it was silly of her not to make use of the skills she had access to, being the daughter of a great actor that Sridevi was, due to the nepotism pressure. She said that it is one of her biggest regrets in life.

Kapoor said, “When I was doing my first film [Dhadak], I was so conscious that I wanted to stay aloof from my mother because people were saying that I got my first film because I am Sridevi’s daughter. I went on a different trip and thought I wouldn’t take any help from her. If she acted a certain way, I would do the complete opposite.”

“I used to tell her to not come on the sets, to not help me. I used to feel as if I had an unfair advantage, a trump card thinking ‘How many people have access to Sridevi Kapoor, who is the best actor to come out of India?’ I used to feel that it’s already an unfair advantage, it will be more unfair if I take her advice,” the ‘Mili’ star continued. “I feel that was very silly. I am her daughter and can’t run away from it. I took people very seriously, and I regret now knowing the fact that she was dying to be on the set with me, to help me as a mother. And I didn’t let her.”

“So, I think it’s one of the biggest regrets because sometimes I feel like if I just said ‘Mumma, I have a shoot, please come quickly.’ Maybe she would have been there. I think I have come around to that,” Kapoor wished.

The actor concluded on a note, “I am now very proud of being my parents’ daughter. If people want to do a moral debate on whether Janhvi Kapoor being Sridevi’s daughter is right or wrong, you can’t because that’s the truth.”

To note, Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018, the same year her mother passed away in February, with Dharma Productions’ romance flick ‘Dhadak’, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

On the other hand, her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor made her debut in the recently-released teen musical ‘The Archies’.

