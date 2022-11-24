Janhvi Kapoor blames Dharma debut for audiences’ hate

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor confessed that her launch by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has made her an ‘easier target to hate’.

Janhvi Kapoor – daughter of late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor – is one of the prominent names whenever there is a debate about nepotism and priviledges of being from a celebrated family.

Kapoor star kid, who made her debut with Karan Johar and Dharma productions’ ‘Dhadak’ and continued to star in big budget projects, adressed those priviledges in one of her recent conversations with an Indian tabloid.

When questioned about the pros and cons of association with the Bollywood biggies including being launched in the industry by big banners, the ‘Mili’ actor said, “I think it comes with the fact that Dharma is such an iconic production house.”

“I have realised whatever people say, the kind of curiosity and reach that Dharma has and the kind of interest it piques in audiences, may be unparalleled.”

“It has added a certain amount of pressure and also made me a target that is easy to hate,” Kapoor confessed, however, she maintained that this hate will never make her regret it.

She added, “What Dharma and Karan have given me makes me feel so unbelievably lucky and privileged. It’s more than that.”

“If you know Karan and what that production house stands for, more than anything it’s creative decisions and a man’s creative vision that he sticks by. And I have so much respect. More than anything, it’s given me confidence and love and guidance from a maker like Karan,” Kapoor concluded.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Mili’ – her first collaboration with her father-filmmaker Boney Kapoor. In the pipeline, she has ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’.

