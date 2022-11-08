Janhvi Kapoor admits social media helps her ‘pay off EMIs’

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor says her glamorous social media presence helps her to pay off her EMIs with ease.

In a recent interview with a digital channel, the ‘Mili’ star got candid about her much-questioned, super glam avatar on her social media handles, unlike the characters she picks up to do in films.

When asked about her ultra-glam looks on social media and the designer outfits she carries in the promotions of her film, contradictory to the simpler characters in those titles just as ‘Mili’, Kapoor confessed that this might be a reason for the audience to be confused and not ready to buy the character she is trying to sell.

“I’ve been told things like – ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get-up,” she mentioned. “I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that.”

The star kid added, “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun.”

She went on to admit that “Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I will get another brand and I will be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor’s last release ‘Mili’ came out over the past weekend. The survival thriller is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’, based on real-life events. She essays the titular character of Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old BSc Nursing graduate, who gets stuck in a freezer and tries all means to escape and stay alive.

