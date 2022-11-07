Mili: Janhvi Kapoor’s survival drama witnesses a disappointing opening at Box Office

Janhvi Kapoor-led survival thriller, ‘Mili’ failed to attract audiences to the theatres in the opening weekend.

The latest release of the Bollywood star kid, ‘Mili’ experienced almost a no-show at the ticket windows in the debut weekend itself following the meagre collection on day 1.

The title which clashed with the anticipated releases of Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Double XL’ featuring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, started off on a dismal note and could only manage to amass INR45-65 lacs on the launching day, as per the trade reports from Indian outlets.

Struggling to touch the 1 crore mark against the massive budget of INR30 crore, the ticket sales for ‘Mili’ on day 2 added some INR60 lacs more to the total collection of the film. The film concluded the debut weekend at the Box Office with INR1.77 crore in the gross collection.

About the film, ‘Mili’ – a survival thriller is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’, based on real-life events. Janhvi Kapoor stars in the titular lead character of Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old BSc Nursing graduate, who gets stuck in a freezer and tries all means to escape and stay alive.

The cast also features Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Mayank Tiwari, Vikram Kochhar, Raghav Binani, Joginder Goyat and others.

Mathukutty Xavier has directed and written ‘Mili’, while, Kapoor’s father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor is the producer.

The Hindi language flick was released in theatres on November 4.

