Janhvi Kapoor sells popcorn at theatres; netizens react

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor is once again under attack from netizens as she turned into a popcorn vendor to promote her film ‘Mili’.

Kapoor has been actively promoting her upcoming film ‘Mili’ off-late, and for the same, the star kid recently flew to the Indian capital, Delhi with the star cast and producer, her father Boney Kapoor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Several of the clips from her outing in the metropolitan are doing rounds on the internet, where Kapoor, dressed to nines in a Green Saree, is spotted serving popcorn to the moviegoers as a part of the promotional strategy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, the keyboard warriors do not approve of this move of Janhvi Kapoor and brutally trolled the ‘Dhadak’ debutante for it.

“Movie chalane ke liye theatre mein washrooms bhi clean karne pade toh woh b karengey inko bas paise se matlab hai! Abhi b Naji samjhe ye log ki movie ki storyline achi hogi toh public khud aayegi just like pushpa! (They would even clean toilets in theatres to make their movie work. They must understand that audience will only come to theatres if the story of the film is interesting like Pushpa),” a user wrote on one of the videos on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

“Promotion Ke Liye Yeh Log kuch Bhi kar Saktey Hai Tab Inko Public Yaad aati, (These people can do anything for promotion and remember audience then)” another criticized.

“Agar sridevi aur boney ki beti naa hoti toh aaj yehi kaam kar rahi hoti, (This would have been her occupation if she wasn’t a daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor),” read a comment.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn trolled

About ‘Mili’, the survival thriller is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’, based on real-life events. Janhvi Kapoor stars in the titular lead character of Mili Naudiyal, a 24-year-old BSc Nursing graduate, who gets stuck in a freezer and tries all means to escape and stay alive.

Related: ‘Mili’ teaser shows Janhvi Kapoor trying to stay alive

The cast also features Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Mayank Tiwari, Vikram Kochhar, Raghav Binani, Joginder Goyat and others.

Mathukutty Xavier has directed and written ‘Mili’, slated to release on November 4.

Comments