‘They share same surgeon,’ Trolls confuse Janhvi Kapoor for Nysa Devgn

Netizens trolled star kids Nysa Devgn and Janhvi Kapoor for their similar looks at a Diwali party.

The festive season is in full swing in India at the moment, and a number of star kids and upcoming Bollywood divas are seen gracing the red carpets at various glitzy Diwali soirees. Similar was the star-studded bash hosted by film producer Amritpal Singh attended by the who’s who of the industry to celebrate the festival.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Among the high-profile guest list were the star kids Janhvi Kapoor – daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi – and Nysa Devgn – daughter of star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn – who arrived at the event dressed to their nines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, what caught the attention of social users in the videos circulating on the internet, was the uncanny resemblance shared by both girls. Netizens took the opportunity to question the divas on their alleged cosmetic procedures and speculated if the off-screen besties consult the same surgeon for being under the knife.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to the clip of the ‘Dhadhak’ actor’s arrival at the event, shared by an Indian paparazzo account, a user commented, “I thought it’s Nysa at first, Nysa started looking like Janhvi after the surgeries, maybe they both went to same surgeon.”

“I think Nyasa Devgan and Janhavi share the same surgeon 😂😂😂😂 look at their noses,” another Instagrammer joked.

“I too thought it’s Nysa n u got it right they have d same surgeon,” a third user agreed.

Also read Good Luck Jerry: Netizens troll Janhvi Kapoor for poor performance

Comments