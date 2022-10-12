‘Mili’ teaser shows Janhvi Kapoor trying to stay alive

The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Mili‘ starring Janhvi Kapoor is going viral.

The viral teaser showed Janhvi Kapoor’s character ‘Mili’ using all means necessary to escape from a room where she is freezing.

The thriller is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen‘. The film is based on real-life events.

Earlier, she had shared two posters of her character.

The cast also features Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Mayank Tiwari, Vikram Kochhar, Raghav Binani, Joginder Goyat and others.

Mathukutty Xavier has directed and written the film.

The actor’s father has produced the movie. Yogiraj Shetty and Mayank Tiwari are the post producer and line producer.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with 2018’s Dhadak. She featured in Ghost Stories, Roohi and Good Luck Jerry. She will also be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi and Bawaal.

