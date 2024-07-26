Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on starring in Sridevi’s ‘Mr. India’ sequel

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor opened up on the possibility of her casting in the sequel of her mother, Sridevi’s blockbuster film ‘Mr. India’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During a recent promotional outing for her forthcoming film ‘Ulajh’, Bollywood star kid Janhvi Kapoor was asked if she would want to be cast in the sequel of her mother’s iconic hit ‘Mr. India’, which is reportedly in the works.

Kapoor said, “Mr. India is one of the best films to have come out of Indian cinema. I don’t know if a film like that should ever be remade or touched again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

“I don’t know what the plans for that are. Again, I think the makers know best. Whoever the director would be, he will know best. Something as pure as that, you can’t enforce things on that,” the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor maintained.

Speaking about her father Boney Kapoor, who produced the original title 37 years ago, the actor added, “I have never put that pressure on him to have me in his film. I am his daughter first and an actress speaking to a producer, second. It’s not even in my head. As a daughter, I want him to make decisions that are best for his business model; for his movie. And I only want him to operate in that way, so I haven’t ever been like, ‘Please take me [in your film]'”.

Also Read: ‘How to get the cockroach to act?’ – ‘Mr India’ director shares interesting trivia

‘Mr India’, headlined by Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri, was a major commercial success upon release in 1987, earning INR100 million against the budget of INR38 million.

Notably, the sequel to the cult classic is reportedly in the works as confirmed by producer Boney Kapoor last year.