Friday, April 5, 2024
‘How to get the cockroach to act?’: ‘Mr India’ director shares interesting trivia

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared an interesting trivia regarding the filming of the iconic cockroach scene from his blockbuster film ‘Mr India’.

In a new conversation with an Indian newspaper, Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur spoke candidly about the famous scene of ‘Mr. India’, where Sridevi’s character runs around the room while being chased by a cockroach, before being rescued by the kids.

The director revealed how the sequence was shot with him and cinematographer Baba Azmi wondering how to make the insect ‘act’ in the scene and they ended up intoxicating it.

“Me and Baba Azmi, we were thinking how to get the cockroach to act. We thought let’s get a bottle of Old Monk rum… We poured a little bit in front of the cockroach… We thought it would drink and act,” he said before bursting into laughter.

“We actually felt like the cockroach had gotten drunk… Maybe the cockroach liked the old monk?” Kapur added.

‘Mr India’, headlined by Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri, was written by the duo Salim-Javed, while Shekhar Kapur helmed the direction. It emerged as a major commercial success upon release in 1987, earning INR100 million against the budget of INR38 million.

Notably, the sequel to the cult classic is reportedly in the works as confirmed by producer Boney Kapoor in a recent interview.

Shekhar Kapur offered a whopping sum for ‘Mr India’ sequel

