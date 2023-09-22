Shekhar Kapur offered a whopping sum for ‘Mr India’ sequel

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed he was once offered a whopping sum to make a sequel of his cult classic ‘Mr India’.

In a recent session on the micro-blogging site X, previously termed Twitter, British Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur mentioned that he was offered a hefty budget of INR300 crore to do the sequel of one of his best films, ‘Mr India’, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Speaking about the overwhelming response and monumental success of Shahrukh Khan’s recent Box Office hit ‘Jawan’, Kapur came across a fan’s tweet, who believed that the true testament of a film being great is viewers having a ‘revisiting feeling’ rather than fans’ service and rejoice.

In response to the criticism, Kapur revealed a rare known fact about ‘Mr India 2’, which was seemingly announced in 2011, but never entered into production. He wrote on X, “It’s film that emotionally move generations, that define an age. Those are the important films. And @iamsrk has done quite a few.”

It’s film that emotionally move generations, that define an age. Those are the important films. And @iamsrk has done quite a few I was offered 300cr to make Mr India 2, claiming they will make their money back in just 3 weeks I said 3 weeks? but Mr India has lasted 30 years https://t.co/V5PzU0gdZX — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 19, 2023

He continued, “I was offered 300cr to make Mr India 2, claiming they will make their money back in just 3 weeks I said 3 weeks? but Mr India has lasted 30 years.”

‘Mr India’, headlined by Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri, was written by the duo Salim-Javed, while Kapur helmed the direction. It emerged as a major commercial success upon release in 1987, earning INR100 million against the budget of INR38 million.

