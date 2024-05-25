Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on ‘Dostana 2’ with Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor revealed why her film ‘Dostana 2’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani, was abruptly shelved by Karan Johar.

In a new interview with an Indian entertainment outlet, actor Janhvi Kapoor opened up on her maiden collaboration with Kartik Aaryan, ‘Dostana 2’, which was abruptly shelved by the makers, after shooting for over a month.

“I don’t know either. We had shot for that film for about 30 to 35 days. The shoot was going very well according to me. I don’t know why the film was shelved,” she said.

“We began shooting for that film long before Covid. And then Covid happened and there was a delay of over one-and-a-half years. Then people felt that to restart the film… I don’t know,” Kapoor added.

Upon being asked if it was due to Aaryan’s fallout with Karan Johar, as rumoured previously, the ‘Bawaal’ actor maintained, “I don’t think it was that. I think work is extremely important for both of them. But unke beech kya hua kya nahi hua (whatever happened between them), you should ask them about it.”

For the unversed, ace filmmaker announced ‘Dostana 2’, back in 2019, with Kapoor, Aaryan and Lalwani in the lead. The title was to be helmed by debut director Collin DCunha.

On the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of her sports drama, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 31.

On the other, Aaryan’s much-awaited sports biopic, ‘Chandu Champion’ is slated for theatrical release on June 14.

