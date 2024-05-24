‘I had a panic attack and…’: Janhvi Kapoor recalls watching video tribute to Sridevi

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor recalled having a panic attack during a dance show upon watching a tribute for her late mother Sridevi, soon after her death.

Janhvi Kapoor reflected on the time when she lost her mother Sridevi at a young age and was still struggling with the loss and grief when she had to step out to promote her debut Bollywood movie, which the latter had been eagerly waiting for.

Recalling the time and comments of the people on social media, Kapoor shared an incident when she was on a dance reality show and suffered a panic attack after contestants paid homage to her late mother with her songs, soon after her death.

“I went on a dance show and it was right after the incident,” the actor began to share. “I was promoting Dhadak and everything was very fresh. My team was taking care that I don’t get reminded of my mother.”

“But this show didn’t tell us that they were going to give a tribute to Mom. So they played an audio-visual of all my mother’s songs with an emotional voiceover, and these kids started dancing to pay homage,” she added, maintaining that even though the tribute was beautiful, she was not ready for it.

“I couldn’t breathe anymore. I started howling and crying. I ran off the stage and went to my van. Had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all that out and instead put up another clip of me clapping and smiling, and people were like, ‘Does she really not give a f***?’,” she shared. “But what happened was very different.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood diva Sridevi passed away in February 2018, in UAE, due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub. Janhvi Kapoor, her elder daughter with film producer Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut, the same year, with Dharma Productions’ romance flick ‘Dhadak’, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Whereas, her younger sister Khushi was launched by filmmaker Zoya Akhter last year, in the teen musical ‘The Archies’.

On the work front, Janhvi is awaiting the release of her sports drama, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, which is scheduled to hit theatres on May 31.