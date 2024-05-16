Janhvi Kapoor lists qualities of her ideal man

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor, who is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya, listed down the qualities of her ideal life partner.

During the song launch event of her upcoming film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ on Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor was asked by the media reporters about the qualities in a man, whom she would choose as her life partner.

To which, she said, “Aisa insaan jo ki mere sapno ko apna banade, jo ki mujhe himmat de, badhava de… Mujhe khushi de. Mujhe hasaye (Someone who considers my dreams to be his, who provides me strength, uplifts me… who gives me happiness. Someone who makes me smile).”

“Aur jab main roti hoon tab bhi mera saath de… aisa koi insaan chahiye mujhe (Even when I cry, he is there by my side… I want someone like that),” she added.

Pertinent to note here that Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly in a relationship with longtime boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former CM Sushil Kumar Shinde and elder son of renowned businessman Sanjay Pahariya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of her sports drama, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, which is scheduled for theatrical release on May 31.

