Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on temple wedding with Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has finally responded to the reports of her wedding with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya in a Tirupati Temple.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is not hiding her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya from the paparazzi anymore, reacted to the reports of her tying the knot with her beau, in Tirupati Balaji temple.

Taking to the comments section of the Instagram post by an Indian paparazzo page, which shared that Janhvi Kapoor “want to get married in Tirupati wearing a gold saree”, the ‘Mili’ actor wrote, “Kuch bhi (What even),” quashing the seemingly baseless rumours.

It is worth noting here that the statement which started the rumour mills dates back to 2021, when Kapoor candidly spoke about her ideal wedding day, during an interview with a bridal magazine. She had said, “I’ve had a very clear picture of that, right from the start! I want to be married in Tirupati; it will be a very intimate affair. I know what I will be wearing — a gold, zari Kanjeevaram saree; and I’ll have lots of mogras in my hair. My husband is going to be in a lungi. And we will all eat food on a banana leaf after the wedding.”

Meanwhile, Kapoor first confirmed her rekindled romance with Pahariya during her outing on filmmaker Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, earlier this year.

The duo was also spotted together offering prayers at the same temple in January, whereas, the Bollywood diva further fuelled the dating rumours last month, when she attended a movie premiere, wearing a neck chain with the word ‘Shikhu’ – the nickname she has for Pahariya.

Notably, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, while his father Sanjay Pahariya is a renowned businessman.

