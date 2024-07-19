web analytics
Janhvi Kapoor hospitalized in Mumbai

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has been hospitalized in Mumbai, due to severe food poisoning, confirmed his father, film producer Boney Kapoor.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai, on Thursday, after suffering from a ‘severe case of food poisoning’, confirmed a source close to the actor.

Although ‘she is struggling with weakness’, the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor ‘is on the way to recovery’, added the insider.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Later in an interview, her father Boney Kapoor confirmed the reports of Janhvi being hospitalized due to food poisoning, however, he mentioned that she is better now and is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.

On the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain and Meiyang Chang. She essays the main role of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots. The title is scheduled to hit theatres on August 2.

Next, she has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty, including ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ as well as her South cinema debut, ‘Devara: Part 1’.

