Rihanna stalks Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram?

Barbadian popstar Rihanna follows Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor on social platform Instagram, claimed the latter.

During a recent promotional outing of her film, on Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Janhvi Kapoor recounted the ‘best moment’ of her life when she met and danced with global pop star Rihanna.

“I had an amazing interaction with Rihanna,” she began to share.

“After her on-stage performance, she came to meet all of us. So, when she visited, we were all excited and chanting her name out of excitement,” Kapoor recalled. “She pointed at me and started walking towards me. I got scared at first as I thought that I might have done something wrong, but she arrived and took me by surprise completely.”

“She told me that she follows me on Instagram. I was very surprised to hear this and asked, ‘Me?’ She said that she finds me hot and likes my dance. She even tried to imitate one of my moves and I was like, ‘What is happening?’” explained the ‘Mili’ actor.

“That’s when Zingaat started playing. When I mentioned that ‘It’s my song’, she said, ‘Let’s dance’. So we danced and everyone recorded the video,” she concluded.

For the unversed, the in-discussion reel was from the first leg of the pre-wedding bash, of Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant, in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, earlier this year, when the Fenty mogul, set the dance floor ablaze with Kapoor, on her chart-topping track ‘Zingaat’, from the latter’s debut movie.

The clip has more than 100 million views on Kapoor’s official Instagram handle, apart from being shared on numerous entertainment pages.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty, including ‘Ulajh’, ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ as well as her South cinema debut, ‘Devara: Part 1’.