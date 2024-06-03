‘Mom dreamt of seeing me as…’: Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi didn’t want her to be an actor

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor disclosed her late mother Sridevi didn’t approve of acting as her career choice.

In her recent outing on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, to promote her new film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that her mother, veteran actor Sridevi, never wanted her to be an actor, but rather a doctor.

“Wo bohot saalon se kaushish karti rahi ki mujhe is disha se dur rakhe (For many years, my mom tried to keep me from acting),” said the ‘Mili’ actor.

She added, “Main dress up karti thi, or make-up karti thi, toh wo mujhe bolti thi – ‘pata hain mera sapna kya hain? Ki aap ekdin doctor bano (Whenever I played dress-up in front of the mirror, she would tell me that her dream was to see me as a doctor).”

Kapoor shared that she used to convince her mother saying she would essay a character of a doctor in one of her films.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood veteran Sridevi passed away in February 2018, in UAE, due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub. Her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut, the same year, with Dharma Productions’ romance flick ‘Dhadak’, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

On the work front, Kapoor’s latest release, sports flick ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, hit theatres on May 31.

