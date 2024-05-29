Janhvi Kapoor spills her marriage plans with Shikhar Pahariya

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor, who is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya, spills the beans on her marriage plans.

During a recent promotional interview for her upcoming film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, Janhvi Kapoor dismissed the ‘stupid’ reports regarding her soon-to-happen wedding with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

She said, “I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai (and that I am going to get married soon). People mixed up 2-3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week which I am not okay with.”

“I want to work at the moment,” maintained the Bollywood diva.

Notably, Kapoor is reportedly back with her longtime boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former CM Sushil Kumar Shinde and elder son of renowned businessman Sanjay Pahariya.

Speaking about her ideal life partner in a recent interview, the ‘Dhadak’ star shared that he should be someone who gives her strength, considers her dreams as his own and makes her smile whenever she is sad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of her sports drama, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The Sharan Sharma directorial is scheduled for hit theatres on May 31.

