Janhvi Kapoor is ‘manifesting’ to work with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor said she is ‘manifesting’ to do a film with heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After bagging her big pan-Indian break with South superstar Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor said that she is really ‘manifesting’ to work with her crush, Ranbir in her next film.

In a recent interview with an Indian tabloid, the ‘Bawaal’ actor spoke about her career bucket list, revealing the actors and directors she wants to work with in the future. The long wishlist of directors for Kapoor featured ace filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar, along with Neeraj Ghaywan (of ‘Masaan’ and ‘Sacred Games’ fame).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Further expressing her belief in the power of manifestation, the star kid added that she manifested to work with NTR for the last year and now that it is finally happening with the Telugu-language action thriller ‘Devara’, she hopes the ‘Brahmastra’ actor is next.

Other co-actors on her wish list were Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor has her hands full in the coming months with ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’.

Moreover, there is also a speculated ‘Chaalbaaz’ remake as well as a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

Kangana Ranaut alleges Ranbir Kapoor ‘begged’ to date her