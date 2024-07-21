Janhvi Kapoor opens up on social media trolling of star kids

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the severe social media trolling she faces for being a star kid.

During an interview to an Indian media outlet, the “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi” actor, who is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, revealed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor often face negative comments regarding their filmy background.

However, Janhvi Kapoor asserted that she does not let such trolling affect her as it will happen no matter the actor’s background.

“Don’t take yourself seriously. Whether you are a public figure or not, in social media culture, these things will keep happening. You do not have to give yourself such importance,” she said.

While the Bollywood starlet admitted that it becomes hard sometimes to deal with such social media trolling, Janhvi Kapoor said that self-image needs to be valued instead of people’s perspective.

“The things I am appreciated for right now, if people abuse me for those things tomorrow, will I sit at home and weep? So the way you look at yourself is more important,” she said.

Days earlier, Kapoor was hospitalised in Mumbai, due to severe food poisoning, confirmed her father, film producer Boney Kapoor.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in South Mumbai, on July 18, after suffering from a ‘severe case of food poisoning.

On the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain and Meiyang Chang. She essays the main role of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots. The title is scheduled to hit theatres on August 2.

Next, she has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty, including ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ as well as her South cinema debut, ‘Devara: Part 1’.