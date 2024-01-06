Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt? Karan Johar breaks silence on ‘Dulhania 3’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar finally breaks the silence on the reports of young starlet Janhvi Kapoor replacing A-lister Alia Bhatt in the next film of the ‘Dulhania’ franchise.

Rumours have been rife for the past few days that the rising Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is ready to fill in the shoes of Alia Bhatt in ‘Dulhania 3’ after a report from an Indian tabloid suggested that the pre-production work of the Shashank Khaitan directorial has begun under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The report also mentioned that Kapoor is reuniting with her ‘Bawaal’ co-star Varun Dhawan for the film.

However, the celebrated Bollywood filmmaker has now quashed those rumours about the casting change, requesting media publications to refrain from conjecture.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Johar wrote, “Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma Productions…,” seemingly in the context of the recent buzz. He added, “Would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation.”

It will be interesting to see if Bhatt will collaborate with her frequent co-star Dhawan once again in ‘Dulhania 3’, or if the fellow star kid will take away the franchise from her.

Pertinent to note here that debut co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starred in the first two films of the franchise, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania‘ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘, both directed by Khaitan.

