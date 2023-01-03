Janhvi Kapoor bags debut Pan-Indian film with Jr NTR

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly bagged her first pan-Indian film opposite South superstar Jr NTR.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Mili’ actor is ready to take forward the legacy left by her late mother, Sridevi, not only in Bollywood but in South Indian cinema as well.

If reports are anything to go by, just like the iconic actor, Kapoor star kid is ready to take on the South film industry following the hit filmography in Bollywood. Not just that, she has bagged her very first project opposite the superstar NTR, who is still basking in the mega success of his last, the Oscar-nominated ‘RRR’. According to details, Kapoor has been roped in to play the heroine of NTR in his 30th film called ‘NTR30’. The actor will reunite with his ‘Janatha Garage’ director, Koratala Siva for the film.

The makers shared the first poster of the film to officially announce that the title will go on floors next month and is slated for global theatrical release in April 2024.

Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor seems like she has her hands full in the coming months with ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ already being there on the 2023 slate, and ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’ and speculated ‘Chaalbaaz’ remake along with a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will have another Prashanth Neel film with Aamir Khan after this, called ‘NTR31’.

