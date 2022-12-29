Sridevi’s ‘Chaalbaaz’ to be remade with Janhvi Kapoor?

The shelved remake of Sridevi starrer ‘Chaalbaaz’ is being revived next year, said to be with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the remake of the 1989 release, called ‘Chaalbaaz in London’, which was earlier shelved due to the pandemic, is now being revived with the late actor’s elder daughter and A-list starlet Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Quoting a source close to the makers, the publication reported, “The makers had announced the project with Shraddha Kapoor. However, due to the postponement of the film, her dates are not available for next year.”

“The filmmakers are now keen to cast Janhvi Kapoor for the role. They have approached the young actress for Chaalbaaz in London,” the insider added.

For the unversed, the remake was first announced last year by Bhushan Kumar and Pankaj Parashar, with another star kid, Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. However, it was later informed that the makers had put the project on the hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as they were unable to rope in the male cast for the project. It is yet to be seen if the actor will agree to be on board for the project as she has always been against the remakes of her late mother’s films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the survival thriller flick ‘Mili’. The film received mixed reviews from critics however, her performance was lauded. In the pipeline, she has ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan and ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkumar Rao for 2023.

