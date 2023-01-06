Janhvi Kapoor & Ranveer Singh to share screen in ‘Tezaab’ remake?

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will share the screen in the remake of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit- starrer ‘Tezaab‘, according to sources.

Indian news agency Bollywood Hungama reported that Murad Khetani, the producer of the Filmfare award-winning film Kabir Singh, had acquired the rights to the film with Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor playing leading roles.

According to a source, they have been replaced with Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor as the main leads.

“Initially the plan was to rope in Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. However, Murad Khetani and team have now decided to approach Janhvi and Ranveer for the project,” the source said. He said the casting changes happened due to a certain reason.

“Kartik and Shraddha were the front runners for the film. However, due to certain reason the makers have now decided on approaching Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the same roles. Initially, the makers of the Tezaab remake had approached Ranveer first, and instead of Shraddha, they want Janhvi in the movie,” he said.

The details of Tezaab’s remake have not been disclosed and the on-screen chemistry between Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will be an interesting watch. They will pair together for the first time.

