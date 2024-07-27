‘I am paying them to say it…’: Janhvi Kapoor on social media praise

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on the claims that she is paying huge sums to PR teams for writing all good things about her on social media.

During a recent promotional interview for her forthcoming film ‘Ulajh’, young diva Janhvi Kapoor addressed the assumption that people have about her, regarding her huge PR team, who is always at work, maintaining a positive image of the actor on social media.

Reacting to the good things that the audience has to say about her body of work on social media, the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor joked, “Paise khilwa ke bulwa rahi hu (I am paying them to say it)’.”

She continued, “Koi bhi main jab dekhti hu na social media par galti se koi bhi tareef kar leta hai na toh yeh bolte rehte hain ki ‘Yeh toh iska PR hoga, yeh toh iska…’ Main bolti hu ‘Nahi itna budget nahi hai ki main logon se tareef karwaun (Whenever I see someone praising me even by mistake on social media and they keep saying, ‘This must be her PR’. I’m always like ‘No, I don’t have that much budget to pay people to compliment me)’.”

Notably, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain and Meiyang Chang. She essays the main role of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, in the title, scheduled to hit theatres on August 2.

Next, she has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty, including ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ as well as her South cinema debut, ‘Devara: Part 1’.