‘Felt completely handicapped, paralyzed’: Janhvi Kapoor shares update after health scare

Days after she suffered severe food poisoning, Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor shared that she felt ‘completely handicapped and paralyzed’ amid the recent health scare.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Janhvi Kapoor, who was hospitalized in Mumbai last week due to severe food poisoning, as confirmed by her father Boney Kapoor, shared an update on her health while promoting her next release ‘Ulajh’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Kapoor said, “I haven’t taken a break since the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi. I was exhausted and my immunity was very low.”

“I went to Chennai for half a day and I think I ate something funky at the airport. Initially, we thought it was a stomach bug, but it wasn’t. My blood parameters were all over the place. They were trying to figure out what was wrong with me and why my parameters were so off, which was quite scary,” detailed the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor.

“I think my body needed that rest that it got in the hospital,” Kapoor admitted, adding that she felt ‘completely handicapped and paralyzed’ during the illness. “I wasn’t able to go to the restroom on my own. I wasn’t in any condition to speak or walk or even eat.”

Also Read: Rihanna stalks Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram?

She also wrote about the hospitalization in her latest Instagram post. “This babe was in the hosp 3 days ago,” read the caption with her transition reel of outfit check for one the recent promotional events of her upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Notably, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain and Meiyang Chang. She essays the main role of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, in the title, scheduled to hit theatres on August 2.

Next, she has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty, including ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ as well as her South cinema debut, ‘Devara: Part 1’.