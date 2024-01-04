Janhvi Kapoor will not date celebrities anymore

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor said she would never get into a relationship with any actor in the future.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and sister of newcomer Khushi Kapoor, talked about her experiences of dating fellow celebrities in Bollywood director Karan Johar’s popular talk show ‘Koffee With Khan‘.

The actress said she decided not to romanticise celebrities after finding them to be very competitive and weird.

“I want someone to be obsessed with me,” she said. “You need someone to be okay with you to let you have your moment. It needs to have a balance. But I find with actors is that they get very competitive and weird with each other.

“There’s always tension when there’s an actor and I can’t deal with that emotion because I like to be undyingly devoted and I expect that devotion and I think when you’re in the same profession it’s difficult.”

However, Janhvi Kapoor accidentally confirmed that she is seeing Shikhar Pahariya during a round.

