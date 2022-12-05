Janhvi Kapoor trolled for buying INR65 crore duplex apartment

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor is under the radar of online trolls once again, this time for her luxurious house purchased for INR65 crore.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the ‘Mili’ star has made a hefty purchase recently, she has bought an 8,669-square-foot plush duplex in Bandra.

Reportedly, the duplex located in Kubelisque Building on Pali Hill, Union Park Road in Bandra West, Mumbai, is comprised of apartments 101 and 201 on two floors. The property also has an open garden area, a swimming pool, and a five-car parking lot.

Reportedly, the second real estate property of Kapoor in the last two years in purchased for INR65 crore along with her sister Khushi and father, Boney Kapoor. Moreover, the actor is said to have also paid INR3.90 crore stamp duty to acquire the property.

As the news of Kapoor’s latest purchase surfaced on social media, the keyboard warriors once again attacked the star kid and questioned her income for such a splurge. A social user wrote, “Flop films gave her a luxurious house.”

Another questioned, “Movies kitna karti Ho? (How many movies you do?) What is earning? Salman Ho kiya????? (Are you Salman Khan?) Ya Papa ki jo mahan kaam ke paise ha usse kharida? (or is it bought from the money your dad has earned from noble work?)”

“Baap Ka Paisa hai… kuch bhi kar sakti hai, (It is her dad’s money. She can do anything)” a third user opined, while fourth commented, “Baap ka paisa hai…itna toh isne abhi kaamaya hi nahi, (It’s her dad’s money. She has not earned that much money ever).”

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Mili’ – her first collaboration with her father-filmmaker Boney Kapoor. In the pipeline, she has ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’.

