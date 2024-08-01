Janhvi Kapoor will never cut her hair short for THIS reason

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has asserted that she will never cut her hair for any role and the reason for it is her mother Sridevi.

Speaking during an interview with an Indian media outlet, the “Gunjan Saxena” actor recalled an instance when her mother yelled at her and told her not to cut her hair for any role.

According to Janhvi Kapoor, her mother Sridevi was proud of her mane and asked her to never chop it off for any reason.

When asked about the one thing she would never do for a role, the Bollywood star said that she would never go bald, even if it was a life-changing opportunity.

“They can just put a bald cap on or use VFX. I have dislocated my shoulder, I’ve bled, broken bones, put myself through all kinds of trauma and torture, but going bald is something I refuse to do,” said Kapoor. “Even for my character in Ulajh, Sudhanshu wanted me to cut my hair short and it was my biggest fight with him.”

Recalling one instance when she cut her hair for “Dhadak”, Janhvi Kapoor said that her mother yelled at her for cutting her hair short.

Read more: ‘I am paying them to say it…’: Janhvi Kapoor on social media praise

“I remember during Dhadak when I cut my hair, my mom yelled at me a lot and she was like, ‘how could you? Do not cut your hair for any role.’ Every third or fourth day, she used to put oil in my hair and massage my head. She was very proud of my hair. So I will not cut my hair,” said the Bollywood actor.

Notably, Kapoor is awaiting the release of Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller ‘Ulajh’, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain and Meiyang Chang.

She essays the main role of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, in the title, scheduled to hit theatres on August 2.

Next, she has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty, including ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ as well as her South cinema debut, ‘Devara: Part 1’.