Janice Tessa’s funny reel goes viral!

The hilarious Instagram reel of showbiz starlet Janice Tessa is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Habs’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another funny yet relatable reel on Wednesday. In the clip, Tessa is seen preparing herself to apologize to someone, accepting her mistake.

However, soon as she dialled the person, the actor switched her expression, demanding an apology instead. Sharing the reel on Instagram, Tessa captioned, “I’m 100% sure y’all can relate to this,” along with a clown face emoji.

The now-viral reel was watched by at least 95,000 users of the social site on her handle and received love from her thousands of fans in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janice Tessa is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’, headlined by A-list trio Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar.

The mega serial also features an ensemble supporting cast including Qudsia Ali, Mira Sethi, Adnan Samad Khan, Ali Safina, Emaan Khan, Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

The Nadeem Baig directorial, written by Mohammed Ahmed, airs every Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.