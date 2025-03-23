Jannat Mirza opens up on marriage plans

Popular TikToker and actress Jannat Mirza has expressed willingness to consider a marriage proposal outside Pakistan.

During her appearance on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special show Shan-e-Sehar, alongside her sister Alishba and their mother, Jannat shared her views on marriage.

When asked about her wedding plans, she said she has no objection to marrying abroad, provided that her parents visit her frequently.

Alishba, on the other hand, stated that she prefers to marry in Pakistan as living abroad requires handling all household tasks independently.

Their mother humorously added that when Jannat Mirza used to help with chores at home, her sisters would tease her by calling her a “housemaid.”

Read more: Jannat Mirza says she didn’t know Syed Noor before signing his film

Speaking about their elder sister, Sehr, who moved to the UK after marriage, Jannat Mirza shared that life has changed significantly for her.

“Our father never let us step into the kitchen, but now that Sehr is in the UK, she has learned to cook. She often tells us about the dishes she prepares, which surprises us,” the TikToker said.

Jannat Mirza further revealed that they haven’t visited Sehr in the UK yet but plan to do so soon.