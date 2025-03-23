web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Jannat Mirza opens up on marriage plans

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Popular TikToker and actress Jannat Mirza has expressed willingness to consider a marriage proposal outside Pakistan.

During her appearance on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special show Shan-e-Sehar, alongside her sister Alishba and their mother, Jannat shared her views on marriage.

When asked about her wedding plans, she said she has no objection to marrying abroad, provided that her parents visit her frequently.

Alishba, on the other hand, stated that she prefers to marry in Pakistan as living abroad requires handling all household tasks independently.

Their mother humorously added that when Jannat Mirza used to help with chores at home, her sisters would tease her by calling her a “housemaid.”

Read more: Jannat Mirza says she didn’t know Syed Noor before signing his film

Speaking about their elder sister, Sehr, who moved to the UK after marriage, Jannat Mirza shared that life has changed significantly for her.

“Our father never let us step into the kitchen, but now that Sehr is in the UK, she has learned to cook. She often tells us about the dishes she prepares, which surprises us,” the TikToker said.

Jannat Mirza further revealed that they haven’t visited Sehr in the UK yet but plan to do so soon.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.