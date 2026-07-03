Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon title defence gathered pace on Friday as the world number ​one swept aside American Jenson Brooksby 6-4 6-3 ‌6-4 to enter the fourth round and reinforce his status as the man to beat at the All England ​Club.

Having been dragged into a five-set battle in ​his opener and forced to negotiate two tiebreaks ⁠in the next, the Italian looked increasingly at ​home on the grass of Court One and gave ​Brooksby very few opportunities to disrupt his rhythm.

The 24-year-old got down to business with little interest in another energy-sapping encounter on ​a warm afternoon, grabbing a break for a ​4-3 lead after Brooksby sent his forehand long, and then motoring ‌through ⁠the opening set in only 37 minutes.

World number 81 Brooksby looked to mix it up and drew Sinner to the net more in the next set, ​but there ​would be ⁠no payoff as the four-times Grand Slam champion countered it with his superb movement ​and swiftly doubled his lead in the ​match.

A ⁠blistering backhand winner helped Brooksby break first in the next set but top seed Jannik Sinner responded immediately and ⁠held ​his nerve after dropping serve ​late on for a last 16 meeting with Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki.