Monday, September 27, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Reuters

Japan approves drug as antibody treatment for COVID-19

test

Japan has approved GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology’s Sotrovimab as an antibody treatment for coronavirus, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Monday.

The antibody treatment is for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases which do not require oxygen supplementation, GSK said when it applied for fast-track approval this month.

What is Sotrovimab?

Sotrovimab is an investigational medicine used to treat mild-to-moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in adults and children (12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds [40 kg]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Sotrovimab is investigational because it is still being studied.

Related: Antibody drug reduces hospitalization, death in COVID-19 patients 

Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.