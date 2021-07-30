Japan OKs administration of AstraZeneca vaccines after delay

TOKYO: Japan on Friday approved the administration of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after a few months’ pause due to fears about potential side effects, local media reported.

Regulators approved the shot in May but paused the deployment amid lingering concerns about blood clots. Japan has so far relied vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in its inoculation push.

The Japanese government plans to limit the administration of AstraZeneca’s vaccines to people aged 40 or over, according to the media.

About AstraZeneca vaccine

Two versions of the vaccine – produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India – have been listed for emergency use by WHO.

EMA has thoroughly assessed the data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine and has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for people aged 18 and above.

The Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety, a group of experts that provides independent and authoritative guidance to the WHO on the topic of safe vaccine use, receives and assesses reports of suspected safety events of potentially international impact.

The AZD1222 vaccine against COVID-19 has an efficacy of 63.09% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Longer dose intervals within the 8 to 12 weeks range are associated with greater vaccine efficacy.