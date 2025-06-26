Japan rice auction 2025 starts to stabilise surge prices

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has validated that around 30% of the rice auctioned from government holdings has been transported to retailers and restaurants, as part of a larger undertaking to stabilise rising rice prices across the country.

Three rice auctions were conducted in March and April 2025 by the ministry, selling a total of 312,000 tons of rice.

By June 8, around 159,000 tons, almost half, had been sent to wholesalers. Meanwhile, 92,000 tons, or nearly 30%, were set for retailers and food service establishments, including restaurants.

Adding to the auctions, the ministry also sold 16,000 tons of rice to retailers through direct, non-bid contracts. Of this volume, over 1,900 tons had already reached supermarket shelves by early June.

The Japan rice auction 2025 initiative was launched as a result of a sudden surge in rice prices, which had more than doubled compared to the previous year.

The ministry reported that the average price for a 5-kilogram bag of rice hit a record high of ¥4,206 in late March.

In response to this trend, the government initiated the stockpiled rice distribution every month starting in April, with plans to maintain this approach until the new domestic harvest is available in the summer.

During the third Japan rice auction held in late April, nearly 100,000 tons of rice were successfully sold at slightly lower prices than in previous rounds.

Nonetheless, officials recognise that the effects on retail prices have been minimal. The ministry has committed to ongoing market monitoring and may consider additional measures if deemed necessary.

The Japan rice auction 2025 program remains a critical tool in the government’s strategy to ensure food security and affordability during a period of economic pressure and supply chain challenges.

