Japan plans to set a target of about $2.3 trillion in combined public ​and private investment by 2040 across ‌17 strategic sectors as part of the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi’s new growth strategy, the Nikkei reported ​on Friday.

The 370 trillion yen investment ​initiative, to be unveiled as early as ⁠next week, will focus on areas such ​as AI, chips and space development, as ​Takaichi seeks to use government spending to spur private-sector investment, the business daily said, without citing a ​source for the information.

A call by Reuters ​to the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday to seek ‌comment ⁠went unanswered outside business hours.

The Japan government is considering creating a multi-year budget framework to ensure stable funding for investments deemed critical to ​economic security, ​some of ⁠which may be financed through bridging bonds.

Bridging bonds are used to ​cover temporary funding needs and are ​issued ⁠with guarantees on specific means to pay for redemption, allowing the heavily indebted government ⁠to ​argue that it is mindful ​of fiscal discipline even as it boosts spending.