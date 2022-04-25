Japan’s Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus

An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday.

The pill, S-217622, “demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus”, Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug.

The company has global aspirations for the antiviral pill, which is now being evaluated by Japanese regulators.

Related – How does Merck’s COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer’s?

The findings released on Sunday also showed “there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms” although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five “respiratory and feverish” symptoms, Shionogi said.

The drugmaker said in March it would launch a global Phase III trial worldwide for the drug with U.S. government support, and Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year.

Shionogi’s shares have been on a rollercoaster on speculation about success of the treatment. The stock climbed on Friday after a report the U.S. government is in talks to acquire supplies of the drug.

On April 13 the stock sank by as much as 16% on reports the drug could pose risks to pregnancies, based on preclinical data.

Comments