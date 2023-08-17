Jaranwala incident extremely tragic and totally intolerable: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has condemned the Jaranwala incident and termed it extremely tragic and intolerable, ARY News quoted ISPR on Thursday.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir addressed the participants of the yearly ISPR Internship Program being attended by over 370 students from various universities across Pakistan.

While addressing the participants, COAS emphasised the role of youth towards national development. COAS said, “Youth is the future of Pakistan, which can contribute immensely towards peace, progress and prosperity of the country.”

COAS also highlighted the efforts of inimical forces towards creating and fomenting fissures, intolerance, mistrust and violent behaviour among the people to spread anarchy and unrest in the country.

“It’s imperative for the youth to discern the difference between truth, half-truth, lies, misinformation and disinformation,” COAS remarked.

While responding to a question by a participant, COAS said “Jaranwala incident is extremely tragic and totally intolerable. There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behaviour by any segment of the society against anyone, particularly against minorities.”

He said that all citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its press release.

The army chief emphasised that no one will be allowed to take law into own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice.

In the end, COAS appreciated the young internees for successfully completing the program.