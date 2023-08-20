Jaranwala incident: Punjab govt announces Rs2m for affected families

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab government has announced Rs2 million for each of the Christian families affected in the Jaranwala incident, wherein a violent mob of hundreds ransacked and torched churches and attacked the community’s residences following an alleged incident of blasphemy, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with all provincial ministers visited Association of Evangelical Churches (AEC) Church, Jaranwala to show complete solidarity with the Christian community here on Sunday.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the provincial cabinet meeting inside the church to express complete solidarity with the Christian community.

All Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), concerned Secretaries and senior officials were present.

They also participated in the prayer ceremony of the Christian community at AEC Church.

The Chief Secretary presented a one-point agenda of the provincial cabinet. The cabinet unanimously approved the grant of financial assistance of Rs2 million for the owners of the houses being set ablaze in the Jaranwala incident.

CM Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the financial assistance cheques would be handed over to the affected people within 48 hours.

The chief minister was apprised that construction and restoration of two church houses of Jaranwala was completed and opened for prayers while construction and restoration of other church houses will soon be completed with the consent of Christian community.

CM Naqvi stated that the real purpose of coming here was to equally share the grief of the Christian community.

Read More: Jaranwala Incident: Punjab IG see RAW’s hand behind

A special prayer was made in the church for the integrity, stability, progress, prosperity of the people, and for unity and solidarity of the country and the nation.

The chief minister while addressing the Christian community in Jaranwala church stated that “it is our promise that justice will definitely be provided and the whole team was working for the provision of justice. Two churches have been restored 100%”.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that the religion of Islam also teaches us tolerance. “The letter written by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to the Christian community has been published in all newspapers today,” he added.

CM Mohsin Naqvi along with the Provincial Ministers visited the relief camp being established for the affected Christian families at Danish School Jaranwala. He met the affected Christian families, consoled them and assured them provision of justice. He talked with the Christian families and listened to their problems.

Later, CM Mohsin Naqvi reached Jamia Masjid Sabri in Jaranwala and met with the Members of Peace Committee, Ulama-e- Karam of all schools of thought and with notable personalities belonging to other religions and lauded the efforts of the Members of Peace Committee for maintaining peace after Jaranwala incident.