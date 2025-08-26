Jarren Duran stars as Red Sox sink Orioles

Jarren Duran hit a three-run homer off Tomoyuki Sugano and Roman Anthony, as Boston Red Rox thrashed Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Monday night.

Duran also contributed a solo shot in the game.

It was his 13th homer, erased a two-run deficit in the fifth inning, and propelled the second-place Red Sox to their fourth win in five games.

Sugano gave up four runs and six hits in six innings to absorb his first loss in eight starts since July 2. The 35-year-old, last week, helped Boston without an earned run over five innings in a Baltimore victory.

After Anthony opened the game with the first leadoff homer of his career, Baltimore’s Colton Cowser answered with a solo shot in the second inning and later added a two-run single in the third.

Red Sox regained the edge in the bottom half when Duran connected for a three-run homer following singles from Connor Wong and Anthony.

Their starter, Richard Fitts, allowed three runs over four innings before leaving with right biceps tightness.

The bullpen carried the load from there.

Chapman extended his remarkable streak of not allowing a hit to 13 consecutive appearances, the longest in franchise history.

The key moment in the game came in the seventh inning, when Orioles’ Dylan Carlson was initially ruled safe at third on a sacrifice bunt by Luis Vázquez.

However, after a Boston challenge, the call was overturned.

Moments later, Jackson Holliday lifted a deep fly ball that would have easily brought Carlson home — but the overturned call kept the Orioles off the board.