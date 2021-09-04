Jarvo 69 arrested for suspected assault on england’s jonny bairstow

Indian cricket’s superfan Jarvo 69 was arrested for his suspicious assault of England batsman Jonny Bairstow on day two of the fourth England-India Test match at The Oval in London, BBC has reported.

During the play, Daniel Jarvis came running past fast-bowler Umesh Yadav and threw the ball at Ollie Pope at the striker’s end. He lost control of himself and went crashing into Bairstow at the non-striker’s end.

Jarvo with the ball for India this time 🤣🤣 #ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/lZ5HhdvlqW — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 3, 2021

The cricket fan was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

It is to be noted that stadiums themselves are responsible for the security of players and staff in international fixtures.

An alert was issued to The Oval by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about a person who was wearing Indian cricket team clothes.

ECB, in a statement, said such incidents are not tolerated by the venues.

“Any pitch invasion is completely unacceptable,” the cricket board’s spokesman said. “The ECB and our host venues do not tolerate any such behaviour which risks the safety of players, officials and staff.

“The ECB works closely with all our venues to share information and enhance their security operation.”

It was not the first time, Jarvo 69 has interrupted a game.

The English citizen had breached the security and entered the pitch donning the Indian jersey, pretending to be an Indian player during the second Test match in Lord’s.

Jarvo was then banned for life from watching a cricket match in Headingley, where he entered the ground as a batsman during the third Test between India and England.

Yorkshire Cricket Club’s spokesperson had confirmed that a lifetime ban and financial penalty were imposed on Jarvo 69 for violating security measures.

The English national, in an interview with CricTracker, had said that he will probably support India if it plays a world cup final against England before calling himself an Indian.