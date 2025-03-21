Jason Bourne could return as spy franchise finds a new home

The Jason Bourne franchise made famous by Matt Damon is on the move as efforts are underway to bring the famous spy back to screens.

WME is handling the sale of the rights to the Jason Bourne films and other works by late author Robert Ludlum. The goal is to find a new studio to take over the franchise and ensure Jason Bourne becomes a regular feature in cinemas again.

Jason Bourne was last seen in 2016’s Jason Bourne, starring Matt Damon. Universal, which previously held the rights, is one of several studios bidding to secure the franchise once more.

Skydance, Apple, and Netflix are also in discussions. It is still unknown if Matt Damon will return to the role that made him a global star.

Jason Bourne was first introduced in The Bourne Identity novel in 1980. Two decades later, Matt Damon and director Doug Liman brought the character to the big screen with The Bourne Identity (2002), which changed spy movies by focusing on realism rather than gadgets.

The franchise continued with The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007). In 2012, The Bourne Legacy was released with Jeremy Renner, but it failed to take off. Matt Damon later returned in Jason Bourne, which earned $415 million worldwide.

With major studios now competing for Jason Bourne, the franchise could see a fresh start. Universal had been working on a comeback with Conclave director Edward Berger, but progress was slow.

Now, with big names like Amazon taking over James Bond, the race is on to revive Jason Bourne.

Regarding Matt Damon, the Bourne actor is busy with Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey.

In the official post shared by the film’s X account, Damon is seen in full costume, ready to take on the role of the legendary Greek hero.

The caption reads, “Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026.”

The Odyssey will follow the journey of Odysseus as he faces a long and dangerous adventure to return home after the Trojan War.

Christopher Nolan is directing and producing The Odyssey, marking his third collaboration with Matt Damon after their work together in Interstellar and Oppenheimer.