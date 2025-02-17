Matt Damon’s first look in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ revealed

The first look of Matt Damon as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film The Odyssey has just been revealed.

In the official post shared by the film’s X account, Damon is seen in full costume, ready to take on the role of the legendary Greek hero.

The caption reads, “Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026.”

The Odyssey will follow the journey of Odysseus as he faces a long and dangerous adventure to return home after the Trojan War.

This ancient story, originally written by the Greek poet Homer, is one of the oldest and most famous myths in the world. Matt Damon will bring the hero to life in what promises to be an epic retelling of the classic tale.

Christopher Nolan is directing and producing The Odyssey, marking his third collaboration with Matt Damon after their work together in Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

The film will feature a star-studded cast alongside Damon, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mia Goth, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.

The Odyssey will be the first film to bring Homer’s story to Imax screens, with new film technology that will make the action-packed journey even more breathtaking.

The movie will also be shot in multiple locations, including Sicily, which is where Homer believed Odysseus’s adventures took place.

With Matt Damon as Odysseus and Christopher Nolan behind the camera, The Odyssey is already one of the most exciting films of 2026.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Damon brings the legendary hero to life on screen.