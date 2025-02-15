Mia Goth joins Nolan’s “The Odyssey” alongside Hollywood’s biggest stars

Mia Goth is set to sail into Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film, The Odyssey along side Matt Damon.

The talented Mia Goth, known for her work in Pearl and MaXXXine, will be joining an impressive cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal.

Christopher Nolan is bringing The Odyssey to the big screen with Universal Pictures, adapting Homer’s legendary epic about King Odysseus’ long and challenging journey home after the Trojan War.

The film, set for release on July 17, 2026, will begin production in various global locations later this month.

While Mia Goth’s exact role remains a mystery, sources suggest that she may play a character who doesn’t have any spoken lines.

Speculations point to her possibly portraying a siren, a mythical creatures who lure sailors to their doom with their mesmerizing voices or perhaps even a goddess or a statue. Universal has yet to confirm any details.

With Christopher Nolan at the helm, The Odyssey promises to be a grand cinematic experience.

Matt Damon, who has collaborated with Nolan in Interstellar and Oppenheimer, is also set to play a key role in the film.

Fans are eager to see how Nolan will bring this timeless Greek myth to life, with Mia Goth and Matt Damon being crucial parts of the star-studded ensemble.

Earlier, Hollywood actor Tom Holland joined actor Matt Damon in notable filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming secret film.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ director wrote the script and is also directing the project which has been set for a release on July 17, 2026, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources close to the project revealed that the film’s setting is not present-day while it has not been determined whether it will be set in the past or the future.

It is to be noted that Christopher Nolan bagged his first Oscar for directing ‘Oppenheimer’ and received a best-picture statue as producer on the film, which earned a whopping $976 million worldwide.