Tom Holland joins Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has joined actor Matt Damon in notable filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming secret film.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ director wrote the script and is also directing the project which has been set for a release on July 17, 2026, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources close to the project revealed that the film’s setting is not present-day while it has not been determined whether it will be set in the past or the future.

It is to be noted that Christopher Nolan bagged his first Oscar for directing ‘Oppenheimer’ and received a best-picture statue as producer on the film, which earned a whopping $976 million worldwide.

While Matt Damon has worked with Nolan for ‘Oppenheimer’ and “Interstellar,” it will be the first instance for Tom Holland to work with the notable Hollywood director.

Meanwhile, sources say that Holland will be busy working on “Spider-Man 4” and Christopher Nolan’s feature throughout the next year and is also likely to shoot for “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The Hollywood star last starred in Apple TV’s 2023 miniseries “The Crowded Room.”

Days earlier, Tom Holland dropped an exciting new update about Marvel’s superhero movie ‘Spider-Man 4.’

In an interview, the Hollywood star revealed that he read a draft of the script for the upcoming movie alongside Zendaya.

While calling the draft excellent, he said that “it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

“One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine. That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now,” Tom Holland said while talking about ‘Spider-Man 4.’