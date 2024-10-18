Tom Holland shares exciting update on ‘Spider-Man 4’

Hollywood star Tom Holland has dropped an exciting new update about Marvel’s superhero movie “Spider-Man 4.”

In an interview with a US media outlet, the actor revealed that he read a draft of the script for the upcoming movie alongside Zendaya.

While calling the draft excellent, the Hollywood actor said that “it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

Reports had earlier said that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was in talks to direct the sequel.

“One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine. That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now,” Tom Holland said while talking about ‘Spider-Man 4.’

According to the Hollywood star, he read the draft three weeks ago and “lit a fire in me.”

“Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect,” he said.

It is to be noted that Tom Holland has played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in three films including “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021).

The Hollywood star has also appeared in Marvel movies such as “Avengers: Endgame” as Peter Parker while actress Zendaya plays MJ in the films.