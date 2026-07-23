Jason Kelce opens up about life after Taylor Swift joined Kelce clan

Jason Kelce reflected on the major changes in his life after Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview with the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, the former NFL star noted that his rise to fame happened gradually before taking a huge jump when the couple’s relationship became public.

Jason Kelce is looking back on how his life changed after his brother, Travis Kelce, started dating Taylor Swift. The former NFL star also mentioned in the interview that his rise to fame was gradual before taking a huge jump when the couple’s relationship became public.

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Jason confessed, “It was definitely gradual, and then everything changed when Taylor and Travis started dating”. He explained that the relationship introduced his family to a completely new fanbase. He continued, “I went from big football fans coming up to shake my hand and thank me for playing for the Eagles to little girls recognising me. It was a big change.”

Taylor and Travis, who first linked in September 2023 after the singer attended one of his Kansas City Chiefs games, got married earlier this month.

During the podcast, Jason also spoke about Travis’ performance at the wedding reception. “Yeah, Trav can sing. Trav has always been able to carry a tune,” Jason said, adding that “obviously,” his brother “paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay.”

Music played a major role at the wedding, with Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks among the stars who performed.