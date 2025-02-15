Jason Momoa & Adria Arjona shine in first “Red Carpet” appearance

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday, February 14.

At SNL50 concert, Adria Arjona looked stunning in a black denim mini dress with fringe details, paired with black tights, royal blue velvet heels, and a stylish black and white fringed handbag.

The Hunk, Jason Momoa chose a casual but cool look, wearing a brown t-shirt, black leather jacket, dark wash jeans, black leather boots, and red-lens sunglasses.

Momoa and Adria Arjona first confirmed their relationship in May 2024. This happened about three years after they worked together in the Netflix movie Sweet Girl.

Read More: Justin Baldoni’s former agency takes sides in ‘It Ends With Us’ drama

During a panel at Basingstoke Comic Con, Jason Momoa told fans, “I am very much in a relationship,” when asked about his love life. Soon after, Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona made things official on Instagram by sharing photos from their trip to Japan.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship between Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona is “real.”

The source added, “He cares about her. She is kind, genuine, and fun to be with.

They understand each other well.” On Jason Momoa’s birthday, August 1, another source shared that he “spends a lot of time with Adria Arjona” and that she makes him happy. “She is adventurous and down-to-earth,” the source added.

Since going public, Momoa has often left sweet comments on Adria Arjona’s Instagram posts.

In January, he commented “😍😍😍mi amor” on her photos. Around the same time, Jason Momoa posted a rare picture of him and Adria Arjona holding hands near a campfire.

Jason was previously married to Lisa Bonet. They announced their separation in January 2022 and finalized their divorce in January 2024. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet share two children, Lola Momoa, 17, and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 16.